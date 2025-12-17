Left Menu

Harvard Morgue Scandal: Manager Sentenced for Selling Cadaver Parts

Cedric Lodge, a former Harvard morgue manager, was sentenced to 8 years for selling cadaver organs. His wife, Denise Lodge, also received a year for her involvement. From 2018 to 2020, Lodge stole body parts for resale, causing emotional distress to families. Harvard condemned his actions as inconsistent with its values.

17-12-2025
A Harvard Medical School morgue manager has received an eight-year prison sentence after admitting to the theft and sale of cadaver parts intended for research and education.

Cedric Lodge operated from Harvard's morgue between 2018 and 2020, selling stolen remains, a crime that has shocked affected families and the institution.

Judge Matthew Brann handed down the sentence while Harvard stated Lodge's actions were contrary to its values. His spouse, Denise, also faced conviction, receiving one year for her part in the crime.

