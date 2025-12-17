Harvard Morgue Scandal: Manager Sentenced for Selling Cadaver Parts
Cedric Lodge, a former Harvard morgue manager, was sentenced to 8 years for selling cadaver organs. His wife, Denise Lodge, also received a year for her involvement. From 2018 to 2020, Lodge stole body parts for resale, causing emotional distress to families. Harvard condemned his actions as inconsistent with its values.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 05:57 IST
A Harvard Medical School morgue manager has received an eight-year prison sentence after admitting to the theft and sale of cadaver parts intended for research and education.
Cedric Lodge operated from Harvard's morgue between 2018 and 2020, selling stolen remains, a crime that has shocked affected families and the institution.
Judge Matthew Brann handed down the sentence while Harvard stated Lodge's actions were contrary to its values. His spouse, Denise, also faced conviction, receiving one year for her part in the crime.
ALSO READ
Harvard Morgue Scandal: Manager Jailed for Organ Trafficking
Doctor Sentenced for Supplying Ketamine in Actor's Tragic Demise
Devastation in Liverpool: Reckless Driver Sentenced
Messi event chaos: Bengal police summon 6 event managers for quizzing, arrest 5 for vandalism
Taekwondo Instructor Sentenced to Life for Triple Murder