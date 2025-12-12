Kate Waugh Triumphs in Dramatic T100 Triathlon World Championship

In a thrilling conclusion to the T100 Triathlon World Championship in Qatar, Britain's Kate Waugh clinched her first world title. Entering the final as the top-ranked athlete, Waugh faced intense competition but finished strong, collapsing to her knees in exhaustion after crossing the finish line.

Waugh's victory not only secured her the championship but also earned her a $200,000 prize. Her competitors, Julie Derron and Lucy Charles-Barclay, couldn't match her determination, with Derron finishing second in the race and overall standings.

The triumph crowns a spectacular debut season for Waugh at the T100 distance, where she consistently dominated with podium finishes. Her transition to the longer format followed a disappointing Olympic performance, showcasing her resilience and talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)