Kate Waugh Achieves Triumphant Victory at T100 Triathlon World Championship

In a thrilling conclusion to the T100 Triathlon World Championship in Qatar, Britain's Kate Waugh emerged victorious, capturing her first world title amidst dramatic scenes.

The 26-year-old triathlete, who found herself at the top of the T100 Race To Qatar rankings, needed a win to secure the championship and a $200,000 prize. Waugh achieved this in stunning fashion, crossing the finish line before collapsing in exhaustion.

Competing against seasoned rivals Julie Derron and Lucy Charles-Barclay, Waugh's determination and speed in the final stages proved decisive. With a spectacular debut season at this distance, Waugh stood atop the podium, marking a remarkable milestone in her triathlon career.

