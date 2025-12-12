Left Menu

Kate Waugh Achieves Triumphant Victory at T100 Triathlon World Championship

Kate Waugh clinched her first T100 Triathlon World Championship in Qatar, sealing her triumph with dramatic flair. Despite challenges from rivals, Waugh's impressive performance in Lusail secured her the title and a $200,000 prize. It marked a remarkable debut season at the 100-kilometre distance for the British athlete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:16 IST
In a thrilling conclusion to the T100 Triathlon World Championship in Qatar, Britain's Kate Waugh emerged victorious, capturing her first world title amidst dramatic scenes.

The 26-year-old triathlete, who found herself at the top of the T100 Race To Qatar rankings, needed a win to secure the championship and a $200,000 prize. Waugh achieved this in stunning fashion, crossing the finish line before collapsing in exhaustion.

Competing against seasoned rivals Julie Derron and Lucy Charles-Barclay, Waugh's determination and speed in the final stages proved decisive. With a spectacular debut season at this distance, Waugh stood atop the podium, marking a remarkable milestone in her triathlon career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

