Shapovalov Shines in World Tennis League as Hawks Surge Ahead

Denis Shapovalov powered through a challenging match to secure an early lead for the Hawks against the Kites in the World Tennis League. Despite a strong performance from Kites' players and an engaging display from Nick Kyrgios, Hawks firmed their position with victories in both women's and men's matches.

Updated: 17-12-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World No. 23 Denis Shapovalov displayed his mastery on the court as he delivered a crucial win for the Hawks against Dakshineshwar Suresh of the Kites in the World Tennis League opener on Wednesday. Shapovalov secured an early 25-21 advantage with a 7-5 triumph.

Kites' duo, starring the returning Nick Kyrgios, claimed victory in the men's doubles, but couldn't halt the Hawks' momentum as Elina Svitolina and Maaya Revathi clinched the women's doubles, and Svitolina topped Marta Kostyuk to solidify their lead. The audience experienced a minor hiccup due to seating issues, which were promptly resolved.

Despite the setback, Kyrgios, finding his rhythm post-injury, remained upbeat and entertained fans alongside Suresh with stellar serves and shots. Meanwhile, in a separate encounter, the Eagles narrowly edged the Falcons, 18-16, with Gael Monfils overpowering Daniil Medvedev in a decisive men's singles match.

