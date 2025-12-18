Left Menu

An Se-young's Triumphs and Upsets at Badminton World Tour Finals

South Korea's An Se-young showcased dominance at the World Tour Finals, overcoming Tomoka Miyazaki and leading Group A. Major upsets included Kodai Naraoka's win over Li Shifeng. Injuries affected Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong, while fierce matches unfolded with champions like Akane Yamaguchi and Shi Yuqi fighting hard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:39 IST
An Se-young's Triumphs and Upsets at Badminton World Tour Finals

In a display of sheer skill, South Korean badminton star An Se-young dominated Tomoka Miyazaki 21-9, 21-6 during the World Tour Finals in Hangzhou on Thursday. Se-young's victory advances her pursuit of a second title in the season finale, propelling her to the top of Group A.

The reigning world champion, Akane Yamaguchi from Japan, faced an intense 65-minute battle against Thailand's Putri Kusuma Wardani. Despite an early setback, Yamaguchi ultimately triumphed with a hard-earned 22-24, 21-19, 21-13 win. However, Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong withdrew from the tournament due to a recurring injury.

On the men's side, Japan's Kodai Naraoka stunned audiences by defeating Asian Games gold medallist Li Shifeng, marking a major upset. Meanwhile, men's world champion Shi Yuqi overcame Chou Tien-chen to secure his position in the group. These thrilling matches continue to set the stage for intense competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025