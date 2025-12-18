An Se-young's Triumphs and Upsets at Badminton World Tour Finals

In a display of sheer skill, South Korean badminton star An Se-young dominated Tomoka Miyazaki 21-9, 21-6 during the World Tour Finals in Hangzhou on Thursday. Se-young's victory advances her pursuit of a second title in the season finale, propelling her to the top of Group A.

The reigning world champion, Akane Yamaguchi from Japan, faced an intense 65-minute battle against Thailand's Putri Kusuma Wardani. Despite an early setback, Yamaguchi ultimately triumphed with a hard-earned 22-24, 21-19, 21-13 win. However, Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong withdrew from the tournament due to a recurring injury.

On the men's side, Japan's Kodai Naraoka stunned audiences by defeating Asian Games gold medallist Li Shifeng, marking a major upset. Meanwhile, men's world champion Shi Yuqi overcame Chou Tien-chen to secure his position in the group. These thrilling matches continue to set the stage for intense competition.

