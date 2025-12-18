An Se-young's Triumphs and Upsets at Badminton World Tour Finals
South Korea's An Se-young showcased dominance at the World Tour Finals, overcoming Tomoka Miyazaki and leading Group A. Major upsets included Kodai Naraoka's win over Li Shifeng. Injuries affected Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong, while fierce matches unfolded with champions like Akane Yamaguchi and Shi Yuqi fighting hard.
In a display of sheer skill, South Korean badminton star An Se-young dominated Tomoka Miyazaki 21-9, 21-6 during the World Tour Finals in Hangzhou on Thursday. Se-young's victory advances her pursuit of a second title in the season finale, propelling her to the top of Group A.
The reigning world champion, Akane Yamaguchi from Japan, faced an intense 65-minute battle against Thailand's Putri Kusuma Wardani. Despite an early setback, Yamaguchi ultimately triumphed with a hard-earned 22-24, 21-19, 21-13 win. However, Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong withdrew from the tournament due to a recurring injury.
On the men's side, Japan's Kodai Naraoka stunned audiences by defeating Asian Games gold medallist Li Shifeng, marking a major upset. Meanwhile, men's world champion Shi Yuqi overcame Chou Tien-chen to secure his position in the group. These thrilling matches continue to set the stage for intense competition.
