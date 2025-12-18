Audi's Formula One Ambitions: A Slow but Steady Ascent

Audi is gearing up to make a significant impact in Formula One, though former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto emphasizes the journey may not immediately yield surprises. Now leading Audi's effort, which will officially launch in January, Binotto is overseeing a long-term project aimed at vying for the championship by 2030.

Despite early internal restructuring, confidence within the team is at a high, catalyzed by the hiring of Jonathan Wheatley from Red Bull. A strong points finish in recent seasons, bolstered by Nico Hulkenberg's unexpected podium at Silverstone, highlights the team's ascending trajectory.

The Audi engine, still an unknown factor, embodies this strategic patience. New commitments, like Qatar Investment Authority's stake and Revolut's sponsorship, signify robust backing. Binotto remains cautious yet optimistic as Formula One is set for an overhaul in 2026, reinforcing Audi's focus on long-term development over immediate results.

(With inputs from agencies.)