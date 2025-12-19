Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Captaincy Shuffle: Shanaka at Helm for T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka named Dasun Shanaka as captain for the T20 World Cup, replacing Charith Asalanka due to his poor form. Pramodaya Wickramasingha highlighted Shanaka's experience as crucial. Asalanka remains in the squad as a batter, while Niroshan Dickwella returns for versatile roles.

Updated: 19-12-2025 15:44 IST
Dasun Shanaka
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has announced Dasun Shanaka as the captain for their 25-member squad for the T20 World Cup, making a significant leadership change as Charith Asalanka is relieved of the captaincy.

Chairman of selectors, Pramodaya Wickramasingha, cited Asalanka's recent batting struggles and Shanaka's experience in previous World Cups as key reasons for the decision. Acknowledging speculations regarding Asalanka's absence from the white-ball tour to Pakistan due to safety concerns, Wickramasingha emphasized the need to relieve Asalanka of his captaincy duties ahead of crucial matches against Pakistan and England at home.

Niroshan Dickwella's return to the team offers versatility, as he is considered for various roles including opener and middle-order batter. With fitness targets set, the responsibility will be shared between selectors and coaching staff to ensure optimal performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

