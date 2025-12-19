Left Menu

Beyond the Forts: The Vibrant Journey of the SRTL Ultra Marathon

The SRTL Ultra Marathon successfully concluded among the historic forts of Sinhagad, Rajgad, Torana, and Lingana. The eighth edition saw Vishal Valvi and Rakhi Rai breaking records in the 100 km categories. With participation from 950 runners across nine countries, the event combined culture, history, and fitness, offering a unique running experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-12-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The SRTL Ultra Marathon wrapped up amid the majestic forts of Sinhagad, Rajgad, Torana, and Lingana, celebrating its eighth edition with record-breaking performances. Vishal Valvi and Rakhi Rai clinched the top titles in the men's and women's 100 km races, respectively, etching their marks in this prestigious event.

This year's marathon attracted runners from nine countries, including India, France, and the United States, fostering an international atmosphere. Over 950 athletes from across 24 Indian states embarked on the strenuous course, testing their limits and elevating the marathon's stature globally.

Organised by the Western Ghats Running Foundation, the event made significant contributions to promoting health and well-being while spotlighting the rich history encapsulated by the forts. The foundation's collaboration with local authorities ensured a seamless event, underscoring the intersection of culture, sports, and community engagement.

