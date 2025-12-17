ARCI, Voltasun Ink MoU to Validate Sodium-Ion Pouch Cells for Commercial Use
Its involvement provides a critical bridge between laboratory success and market-ready adoption, especially for stationary storage solutions, which require safe, cost-effective, and long-life technologies.
- Country:
- India
A significant step toward India’s clean-energy and battery self-reliance mission was taken with the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the industrial performance validation of sodium-ion pouch cells developed using Sodium Vanadium Phosphate (NVP) cathode material.The partnership aims to accelerate the commercialisation of sodium-ion batteries, a promising alternative to lithium-ion technology—offering advantages such as lower cost, improved safety, and suitability for large-scale energy storage.
The MoU was formalised on 15 December 2025 between the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI)—an autonomous R&D institution under the Department of Science and Technology (DST)—and Voltasun Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a specialised battery materials-to-cells startup.
ARCI’s NVP Cathode Innovation and Lab Validation
ARCI has developed an advanced Sodium Vanadium Phosphate (NVP) cathode powder and successfully demonstrated its performance by fabricating NVP-based sodium-ion pouch cells under the ANRF MAHA EV Project.
These cells have undergone standard laboratory-scale testing, with field-level validation currently ongoing. The promising results so far have paved the way for evaluating the technology’s scalability and robustness under industrial conditions.
Sodium-ion batteries, with their abundant raw material base and thermal safety advantages, represent a strategic technology for India—particularly for stationary energy storage, grid support, and renewable energy integration.
Voltasun Technologies: Industry Linkages for Application Expansion
Voltasun Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a materials science and battery-focused startup, brings:
-
Expertise in battery active materials and cell manufacturing
-
R&D and consultancy capabilities
-
Strong industrial networks for deployment and performance evaluation
-
Capability to scale up and adapt ARCI’s sodium-ion cells for real-world applications
Its involvement provides a critical bridge between laboratory success and market-ready adoption, especially for stationary storage solutions, which require safe, cost-effective, and long-life technologies.
Two-Phase Collaboration for Industrial Validation
The partnership will unfold in two structured phases, ensuring iterative development and performance optimisation:
Phase I
-
ARCI will supply 80 units of 5Ah pouch cells.
-
Voltasun will undertake comprehensive performance validation, providing insights and refinements for the next phase.
Phase II
-
Based on Phase I feedback, ARCI will supply two additional batches of 80 pouch cells each under an amended agreement.
-
The data generated will inform scale-up, quality consistency, and potential commercial manufacturing.
This phased model ensures a robust, industry-aligned pathway for the technology as it moves closer to commercial viability.
Boosting India’s Energy Innovation and Self-Reliance
The collaboration underscores ARCI’s mandate to translate indigenous R&D outcomes into industry-ready technologies, in alignment with national objectives such as:
-
Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)
-
Advanced energy storage ecosystems
-
Decarbonisation and renewable energy integration
-
Strengthening India’s battery innovation value chain
Successful validation of sodium-ion pouch cells will support India’s ambition to diversify its energy storage technologies, reduce dependence on imported lithium, and enable safer, scalable, and cost-effective battery solutions for a variety of applications.