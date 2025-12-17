Left Menu

ARCI, Voltasun Ink MoU to Validate Sodium-Ion Pouch Cells for Commercial Use

ARCI, Voltasun Ink MoU to Validate Sodium-Ion Pouch Cells for Commercial Use
The promising results so far have paved the way for evaluating the technology’s scalability and robustness under industrial conditions. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
A significant step toward India’s clean-energy and battery self-reliance mission was taken with the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the industrial performance validation of sodium-ion pouch cells developed using Sodium Vanadium Phosphate (NVP) cathode material.The partnership aims to accelerate the commercialisation of sodium-ion batteries, a promising alternative to lithium-ion technology—offering advantages such as lower cost, improved safety, and suitability for large-scale energy storage.

The MoU was formalised on 15 December 2025 between the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI)—an autonomous R&D institution under the Department of Science and Technology (DST)—and Voltasun Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a specialised battery materials-to-cells startup.

ARCI’s NVP Cathode Innovation and Lab Validation

ARCI has developed an advanced Sodium Vanadium Phosphate (NVP) cathode powder and successfully demonstrated its performance by fabricating NVP-based sodium-ion pouch cells under the ANRF MAHA EV Project.

These cells have undergone standard laboratory-scale testing, with field-level validation currently ongoing. The promising results so far have paved the way for evaluating the technology’s scalability and robustness under industrial conditions.

Sodium-ion batteries, with their abundant raw material base and thermal safety advantages, represent a strategic technology for India—particularly for stationary energy storage, grid support, and renewable energy integration.

Voltasun Technologies: Industry Linkages for Application Expansion

Voltasun Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a materials science and battery-focused startup, brings:

  • Expertise in battery active materials and cell manufacturing

  • R&D and consultancy capabilities

  • Strong industrial networks for deployment and performance evaluation

  • Capability to scale up and adapt ARCI’s sodium-ion cells for real-world applications

Its involvement provides a critical bridge between laboratory success and market-ready adoption, especially for stationary storage solutions, which require safe, cost-effective, and long-life technologies.

Two-Phase Collaboration for Industrial Validation

The partnership will unfold in two structured phases, ensuring iterative development and performance optimisation:

Phase I

  • ARCI will supply 80 units of 5Ah pouch cells.

  • Voltasun will undertake comprehensive performance validation, providing insights and refinements for the next phase.

Phase II

  • Based on Phase I feedback, ARCI will supply two additional batches of 80 pouch cells each under an amended agreement.

  • The data generated will inform scale-up, quality consistency, and potential commercial manufacturing.

This phased model ensures a robust, industry-aligned pathway for the technology as it moves closer to commercial viability.

Boosting India’s Energy Innovation and Self-Reliance

The collaboration underscores ARCI’s mandate to translate indigenous R&D outcomes into industry-ready technologies, in alignment with national objectives such as:

  • Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)

  • Advanced energy storage ecosystems

  • Decarbonisation and renewable energy integration

  • Strengthening India’s battery innovation value chain

Successful validation of sodium-ion pouch cells will support India’s ambition to diversify its energy storage technologies, reduce dependence on imported lithium, and enable safer, scalable, and cost-effective battery solutions for a variety of applications.

 

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

