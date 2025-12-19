Left Menu

Miroslav Koubek Takes Helm: Czech National Team's New Hope

Veteran coach Miroslav Koubek has been appointed as the head coach of the Czech national soccer team for the World Cup qualifying playoffs. He succeeds Ivan Hašek, following a disappointing loss to the Faeroe Islands. Koubek, formerly of Viktoria Plzen, will face Ireland in a crucial playoff match.

Veteran coach Miroslav Koubek has been appointed to steer the Czech national team through the final stage of World Cup qualifying, as announced by the country's soccer association on Friday.

The 74-year-old replaces Ivan Hašek, who was dismissed following a shocking 2-1 defeat to the Faeroe Islands during qualifying matches. An interim win came under assistant coach Jaroslav Köstl, but the Czech Football Association has now placed its trust in Koubek, awarding him a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Koubek's immediate task is navigating the European qualifying playoffs in March, where the Czechs will first face Ireland. Success in this match sets up a confrontation with either Denmark or North Macedonia, with a spot in the tournament's Group A on the line, pitting them against Mexico, South Africa, and South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

