Left Menu

East Bengal FC: Pursuit of IWL Glory Amidst New Challenges

East Bengal FC is set to defend their title as the Women's League kicks off. With past winners including Odisha and Gokulam Kerala, the league sees new entrants eager to make their mark. The season introduces a double round-robin format, coinciding with the women's Asian Cup campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:24 IST
East Bengal FC: Pursuit of IWL Glory Amidst New Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

East Bengal FC, the defending champions of the Indian Women's League (IWL), are gearing up to defend their title as the ninth season kicks off on Saturday. The league will unfold on their home turf, bringing a mix of anticipation and challenges.

The IWL has witnessed diverse champions over the last three editions. Odisha FC claimed victory before being dethroned by East Bengal, while Gokulam Kerala previously dominated the league with three consecutive wins. However, Odisha's unexpected relegation last season also added an unusual chapter to its history.

The 2025-26 season will feature a double round-robin format, spanning two phases between the Indian women's senior and U20 teams' Asian Cup campaigns. This season promises intriguing storylines, with new teams like Garhwal United FC and Sesa Football Academy aiming for a standout debut and other teams eager to secure their place in history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025