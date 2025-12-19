East Bengal FC: Pursuit of IWL Glory Amidst New Challenges

East Bengal FC, the defending champions of the Indian Women's League (IWL), are gearing up to defend their title as the ninth season kicks off on Saturday. The league will unfold on their home turf, bringing a mix of anticipation and challenges.

The IWL has witnessed diverse champions over the last three editions. Odisha FC claimed victory before being dethroned by East Bengal, while Gokulam Kerala previously dominated the league with three consecutive wins. However, Odisha's unexpected relegation last season also added an unusual chapter to its history.

The 2025-26 season will feature a double round-robin format, spanning two phases between the Indian women's senior and U20 teams' Asian Cup campaigns. This season promises intriguing storylines, with new teams like Garhwal United FC and Sesa Football Academy aiming for a standout debut and other teams eager to secure their place in history.

(With inputs from agencies.)