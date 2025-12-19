Left Menu

Jharkhand's Historic Triumph: A Cricketing Milestone

Jharkhand's cricket team, led by Ishan Kishan, claimed their first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a solid triumph over Haryana.

Jharkhand marked a cricketing milestone with a 69-run victory over Haryana to win their first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Chief Minister Hemant Soren congratulated the team, led by captain Ishan Kishan, highlighting the triumph as a significant milestone for the state's sports culture.

Celebrating with the team at his residential office, Soren was ceremoniously presented with the trophy. The event was attended by key dignitaries including Sports Minister Sudivya Kumar. The chief minister stressed the necessity of a strong sports ecosystem to encourage budding talent.

Soren called for a focus on integrating sports into school and college curricula to foster young athletes. He pledged government support for sports initiatives and urged state cricket associations to seek global training opportunities for players to elevate their performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

