Rinku Singh and Ishan Kishan Bolster India's Line-up for T20 World Cup

Ajit Agarkar, chairman of India's cricket selection committee, emphasized the strategic additions of Rinku Singh and Ishan Kishan to the squad for the forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the T20I series against New Zealand. This announcement was made by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia in the presence of captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the squad, featuring 15 players, with Shubman Gill dropped due to concerns over fitness and form. Axar Patel steps into the vice-captain role. Agarkar praised Rinku Singh for adding depth to India's lower middle order while acknowledging that the team dynamics meant some tough squad decisions.

India's T20 campaign kicks off with a challenging group stage against Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan, and the USA. Ishan Kishan's stellar domestic season has earned him a spot, with his leadership skills and prolific performance in recent domestic tournaments making a compelling case for his inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)