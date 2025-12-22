Morocco Triumphs Over Comoros in Nervy Africa Cup of Nations Opener

Morocco kicked off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a tense 2-0 victory over the Comoros on Sunday. Second-half goals from Brahim Diaz and substitute Ayoub El Kaabi, who scored with a spectacular bicycle kick, secured the win at Rabat's Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah.

The host nation, ranked significantly higher than their opponents, dominated possession but failed to capitalize early after missing a penalty. The match remained goalless at halftime, causing concern amid the rainy conditions.

It wasn't until the 55th minute that Morocco broke the deadlock, with Diaz striking first. El Kaabi sealed the game with his impressive effort in the 74th minute, alleviating the pressure and ensuring Morocco started the tournament on a positive note.

(With inputs from agencies.)