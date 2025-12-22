Left Menu

Morocco Triumphs Over Comoros in Nervy Africa Cup of Nations Opener

Morocco started their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 2-0 win against Comoros. Despite a tense first half with a missed penalty, goals from Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi in the second half secured the victory. Morocco showed resilience on a rainy night in Rabat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 22-12-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 02:38 IST
Morocco Triumphs Over Comoros in Nervy Africa Cup of Nations Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Morocco kicked off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a tense 2-0 victory over the Comoros on Sunday. Second-half goals from Brahim Diaz and substitute Ayoub El Kaabi, who scored with a spectacular bicycle kick, secured the win at Rabat's Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah.

The host nation, ranked significantly higher than their opponents, dominated possession but failed to capitalize early after missing a penalty. The match remained goalless at halftime, causing concern amid the rainy conditions.

It wasn't until the 55th minute that Morocco broke the deadlock, with Diaz striking first. El Kaabi sealed the game with his impressive effort in the 74th minute, alleviating the pressure and ensuring Morocco started the tournament on a positive note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025