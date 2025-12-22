Left Menu

Starc Slams ICC: Calls for DRS Centralization Amid Ashes Tech Drama

Mitchell Starc criticizes the ICC for inconsistencies in DRS technology during the Ashes. He suggests a centralized system and questions ICC's funding. The recent series has seen several controversial decisions, leading to calls for review of DRS protocols. Starc's remarks highlight ongoing dissatisfaction among players and officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:42 IST
Mitchell Starc. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has voiced concerns over the International Cricket Council's (ICC) management of the Decision Review System (DRS) technology in international matches. He has called for a single provider to be implemented across all games to ensure consistency and reduce discrepancies in umpiring decisions.

The controversy emerged during the current Ashes series, where both Australia and England criticized decisions involving Real Time Snicko (RTS). The disagreement peaked at the Adelaide Test when an operator error in the Snicko technology cost England a crucial wicket, later acknowledged and rectified by the ICC.

Following this, Starc was caught on the stump microphone advocating for changes, leading to discussions between the England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Australia. These cricketing bodies plan to urge the ICC to review its systems. Starc emphasized the need for the ICC to take financial responsibility for DRS technology, a sentiment echoed by Australian captain Pat Cummins amid the ongoing debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

