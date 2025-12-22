Left Menu

ISL's Splashy Comeback: Aiming for an Olympic-Fueled Revival

The International Swimming League (ISL) is planning a relaunch for as early as 2026, with a revised commercial model and support from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The league aims to sustain global attention beyond the Olympic timetable, creating a consistent platform for swimmers' public profiles.

22-12-2025
The International Swimming League (ISL) aims to make a grand return as soon as 2026. After a three-year pause, the league's revamped commercial approach and the momentum from the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics offer hope for its sustainable future in competitive swimming.

Initially launched in 2019 to maintain swimming interest outside of the Olympic cycle, the ISL became a venue for swimming stars like Caeleb Dressel and Adam Peaty. However, it was forced to cease operations in 2021 due to financial and geopolitical challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the war in Ukraine on primary backer Konstantin Grigorishin.

ISL Commissioner Ben Allen detailed future plans focusing on diversification through sponsorship and media partnerships, aiming for a relaunch by autumn 2026. The league's comeback will include events across North America, Europe, and potentially Asia and the Middle East, with a new format being trialed for enhanced spectator and broadcast experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

