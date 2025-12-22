Left Menu

India Gears Up for National Sports Governance Shake-Up

The National Sports Governance Act will be implemented in January, leading to the deferment of elections for national sports federations until December 2026. The Act introduces key structural and procedural changes, including a National Sports Board and stricter compliance requirements for federations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:04 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Sports has announced that the National Sports Governance (NSG) Act will be fully implemented in January, with the goal of transforming the framework of Indian sports administration. National federations, due for elections, can defer them until December 2026 to allow for foundational changes required by the new Act.

In a statement, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reiterated the importance of the Act, stating that draft rules are in their final stages following legal consultations. The AIFF and IOA are the most anticipated elections next year as they align with the Act's requirements.

The Act mandates 15-member Executive Committees with mandatory Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit and the establishment of a National Sports Board and Tribunal, while ensuring compliance and eliminating current inefficiencies in sports administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

