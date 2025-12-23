Left Menu

Liverpool Faces Striker Crisis: Isak's Injury Alters Season Dynamics

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak is out indefinitely after surgery for a broken ankle and fibula. His absence affects Liverpool and Sweden's World Cup chances. Isak's injury follows a difficult season, lacking preseason preparation and previous injuries. Liverpool must now rely on Hugo Ekitike to lead their attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 23-12-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 09:12 IST
Alexander Isak
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak faces an indefinite break from the game following surgery for a broken ankle and fibula sustained during a match against Tottenham.

The absence of the $170 million striker spells challenges for both club and country, impacting Liverpool's Premier League campaign and Sweden's chances in upcoming World Cup playoffs.

With other absences in attack, Hugo Ekitike will need to step up for Liverpool, which is currently on a strong six-game unbeaten streak after a dip earlier in the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

