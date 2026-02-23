Advocaat Steps Down: Curacao's Historic World Cup Hope

Dick Advocaat, the veteran coach who orchestrated Curacao's unprecedented qualification for the World Cup, has stepped down, citing personal reasons related to his daughter's health, according to reports from Dutch media.

Advocaat, who has a rich history of coaching stints with top international and club teams, expressed his loyalty to family commitments over football endeavors, stating, 'I've always said family is above football. So this is a self-evident decision.'

Advocaat will be succeeded by Fred Rutten, another Dutch manager with a reputable career. Rutten aims to continue Curacao's ambitious journey as they face Germany in their Group E opener in Houston on June 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)