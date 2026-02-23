Left Menu

Advocaat Steps Down: Curacao's Historic World Cup Hope

Coach Dick Advocaat of Curacao has resigned from his position for personal reasons, just after leading the team to its first World Cup qualification. The decision was made due to his daughter's health issues. Fred Rutten is set to take over as Curacao begins its World Cup journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:25 IST
Advocaat Steps Down: Curacao's Historic World Cup Hope
Coach

Dick Advocaat, the veteran coach who orchestrated Curacao's unprecedented qualification for the World Cup, has stepped down, citing personal reasons related to his daughter's health, according to reports from Dutch media.

Advocaat, who has a rich history of coaching stints with top international and club teams, expressed his loyalty to family commitments over football endeavors, stating, 'I've always said family is above football. So this is a self-evident decision.'

Advocaat will be succeeded by Fred Rutten, another Dutch manager with a reputable career. Rutten aims to continue Curacao's ambitious journey as they face Germany in their Group E opener in Houston on June 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Train Accident Severely Injures Passenger

Tragic Train Accident Severely Injures Passenger

 India
2
Supreme Court Takes on Airline Fare Exploitation: Centre to Respond

Supreme Court Takes on Airline Fare Exploitation: Centre to Respond

 India
3
Duterte Faces ICC Charges: The War on Drugs Trial Unfolds

Duterte Faces ICC Charges: The War on Drugs Trial Unfolds

 Global
4
Mystery of the Pabbar River: Unraveling the Shimla Murder Case

Mystery of the Pabbar River: Unraveling the Shimla Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026