Nicolas Jackson's Brace Boosts Senegal in 2025 Africa Cup Campaign

Senegal's campaign in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations got off to a flying start with a decisive 3-0 win over Botswana in Tangier. Striker Nicolas Jackson was the star of the match, contributing two of the three goals as Senegal stamped their authority in Group D.

Jackson's first came from a purposeful assist by Ismail Jakobs, as he deftly broke through Botswana's stout defense at the 40-minute mark. Demonstrating his sharp instincts again, Jackson found the net a second time with a slick finish following a well-timed pass from Ismaila Sarr before the hour mark.

Senegal sealed their comprehensive victory with a late goal from Cherif Ndiaye, ensuring their dominance with relentless attacking plays. With this commanding win, Senegal leads Group D, edging out the Democratic Republic of Congo on goal difference after they secured a 1-0 win over Benin.