Left Menu

Nicolas Jackson's Brace Boosts Senegal in 2025 Africa Cup Campaign

Striker Nicolas Jackson led Senegal to a triumphant start in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a 3-0 victory over Botswana. Jackson scored twice, while Cherif Ndiaye added a third. Senegal’s dynamic offensive play places them at the top of Group D, ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tangier | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:32 IST
Nicolas Jackson's Brace Boosts Senegal in 2025 Africa Cup Campaign
Nicolas Jackson
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Senegal's campaign in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations got off to a flying start with a decisive 3-0 win over Botswana in Tangier. Striker Nicolas Jackson was the star of the match, contributing two of the three goals as Senegal stamped their authority in Group D.

Jackson's first came from a purposeful assist by Ismail Jakobs, as he deftly broke through Botswana's stout defense at the 40-minute mark. Demonstrating his sharp instincts again, Jackson found the net a second time with a slick finish following a well-timed pass from Ismaila Sarr before the hour mark.

Senegal sealed their comprehensive victory with a late goal from Cherif Ndiaye, ensuring their dominance with relentless attacking plays. With this commanding win, Senegal leads Group D, edging out the Democratic Republic of Congo on goal difference after they secured a 1-0 win over Benin.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025