Gujarat CM Champions Human-Centric Policing During Induction

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel addressed new police recruits in Gandhinagar, emphasizing the importance of respecting human rights and maintaining impartiality while enforcing the law. The ceremony marked the distribution of appointment letters to over 11,600 Lok Rakshaks, symbolizing a commitment to national service and responsibility.

Patel highlighted the state's focus on police modernization, mentioning advancements like state-wide CCTV networks and body-worn cameras. He expressed confidence in the recruits' capability to contribute to a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 through smart policing initiatives.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also congratulated the recruits, urging them to uphold the dignity of their uniform while remaining connected to their roots. The state's new recruitment process promises transparent and localized postings for candidates, alongside preparations for upcoming physical tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)