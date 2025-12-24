Left Menu

India's Maritime Milestone: Samudra Pratap Joins Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard has inducted its first indigenously designed Pollution Control Vessel, 'Samudra Pratap'. This marks a significant step in boosting India's maritime pollution response abilities and underscores its commitment to self-reliance in defense manufacturing. The vessel is equipped with cutting-edge technology for versatile maritime operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 00:19 IST
India's Maritime Milestone: Samudra Pratap Joins Coast Guard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Indian Coast Guard inducted 'Samudra Pratap', its first pollution control vessel designed and built indigenously. This significant milestone enhances India's maritime pollution response capabilities and strengthens efforts towards self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

The vessel, inducted under the 02 PCV Project at Goa Shipyard Limited, is set to play a pivotal role in marine pollution control, maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, and safeguarding India's Exclusive Economic Zone. Attendees at the induction ceremony included senior Coast Guard officials and dignitaries from the shipyard.

'Samudra Pratap' boasts advanced technology, including a 30mm CRN-91 gun and a retractable stern thruster, marking a technological leap for the Coast Guard. With over 60% indigenous content, the vessel aligns with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives, showcasing enhanced pollution response capabilities across the Indian Ocean Region.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025