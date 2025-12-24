India's Maritime Milestone: Samudra Pratap Joins Coast Guard

On Tuesday, the Indian Coast Guard inducted 'Samudra Pratap', its first pollution control vessel designed and built indigenously. This significant milestone enhances India's maritime pollution response capabilities and strengthens efforts towards self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

The vessel, inducted under the 02 PCV Project at Goa Shipyard Limited, is set to play a pivotal role in marine pollution control, maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, and safeguarding India's Exclusive Economic Zone. Attendees at the induction ceremony included senior Coast Guard officials and dignitaries from the shipyard.

'Samudra Pratap' boasts advanced technology, including a 30mm CRN-91 gun and a retractable stern thruster, marking a technological leap for the Coast Guard. With over 60% indigenous content, the vessel aligns with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives, showcasing enhanced pollution response capabilities across the Indian Ocean Region.