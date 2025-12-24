Left Menu

Massive Earning via Illegal Dabba Trading: Rs 404.46 Crore Exposed

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has exposed a syndicate engaged in illegal 'dabba trading,' revealing ill-gotten revenues of Rs 404.46 crore. The group operated across India and internationally, utilizing manipulated trading platforms and illegal betting sites. Key figures include Vishal Agnihotri among others facing charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 24-12-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 00:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has revealed details of a syndicate involved in illegal 'dabba trading' and online betting, claiming the operation amassed a criminal haul of Rs 404.46 crore.

In a recent release, the ED highlighted that the syndicate operated extensively across cities like Indore, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Dubai. A prosecution complaint has been filed against them under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Investigations unearthed assets and luxury items amounting to millions, emphasizing the sophisticated nature of this technological ecosystem. Principal operator Vishal Agnihotri and other associates now face charges as authorities move to curb these illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

