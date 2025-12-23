Left Menu

Rising Star Jayden Lennox Joins New Zealand's Cricket Squad for India Tour

Jayden Lennox, a left-arm orthodox bowler, has been selected for New Zealand's white-ball tour of India. The squad sees the return of Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner, while Michael Bracewell leads the ODI side. Notable changes reflect strategic choices due to player availability and performance.

Updated: 23-12-2025 22:42 IST
  • New Zealand

Jayden Lennox, an emerging left-arm orthodox bowler, has earned his debut selection in New Zealand's squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of India.

Cricket stars Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner make their returns, with Santner exclusively leading the T20 squad amid his injury comeback. Notably absent, Kane Williamson focuses on SA20 commitments, prompting Michael Bracewell to captain the ODI series.

Coach Rob Walter expressed satisfaction with Lennox's rise, crediting the NZC performance setup. Meanwhile, seasoned players Tom Latham and Matt Henry are sidelined for personal and rehab reasons, as the team prepares for upcoming international clashes, including the T20 World Cup.

