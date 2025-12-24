Arsenal Reaches League Cup Semifinals in Dramatic Penalty Shoot-Out

Arsenal triumphed over Crystal Palace in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to secure a spot in the League Cup semi-finals. The match concluded with Arsenal edging out Palace 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 deadlock in regular play.

Chelsea awaits Arsenal in the semi-finals after a gripping contest where Palace defender Maxence Lacroix suffered a challenging game, including scoring an own goal in the 80th minute. The tie was short-lived as Palace's Marc Guehi equalized in stoppage time.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's vital penalty save during the shoot-out ultimately sealed the victory for Arsenal, highlighting a thrilling evening that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

