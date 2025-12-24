Left Menu

Arsenal Reaches League Cup Semifinals in Dramatic Penalty Shoot-Out

Arsenal defeated Crystal Palace in a thrilling penalty shoot-out (8-7) in the League Cup quarter-finals. After a 1-1 tie in regular time, Maxence Lacroix's miss during the shoot-out secured Arsenal's victory. Arsenal will face Chelsea in the semi-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-12-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 03:59 IST
Arsenal Reaches League Cup Semifinals in Dramatic Penalty Shoot-Out
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal triumphed over Crystal Palace in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to secure a spot in the League Cup semi-finals. The match concluded with Arsenal edging out Palace 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 deadlock in regular play.

Chelsea awaits Arsenal in the semi-finals after a gripping contest where Palace defender Maxence Lacroix suffered a challenging game, including scoring an own goal in the 80th minute. The tie was short-lived as Palace's Marc Guehi equalized in stoppage time.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's vital penalty save during the shoot-out ultimately sealed the victory for Arsenal, highlighting a thrilling evening that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025