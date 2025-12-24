Benzema's Decisive Goal Lifts Al-Ittihad Closer to Champions League Glory

Karim Benzema's second-half volley secured a vital 1-0 win for Al-Ittihad against Uzbekistan's Nasaf Qarshi on Tuesday. This victory places the Saudi Arabian club on the brink of the Asian Champions League Elite knockout stages.

In the 57th minute, Benzema capitalized on a well-placed cross from Portuguese winger Roger Fernandes to net the match's only goal, taking Al-Ittihad to sixth place in the Western group standings. A subsequent victory against Qatar's Al-Gharafa could see them advance to the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Roberto Mancini's leadership saw Al-Sadd's dramatic victory over Al-Ahli Dubai. After trailing 2-1 into stoppage time, Al-Sadd rallied to win 4-2, thanks to Rafa Mujica's hat trick, maintaining slim hopes of progression.