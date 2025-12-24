Left Menu

Benzema's Decisive Goal Lifts Al-Ittihad Closer to Champions League Glory

Karim Benzema's volley ensured Al-Ittihad a 1-0 win over Nasaf Qarshi, bringing them closer to the Asian Champions League knockout stage. French striker Benzema scored off a cross by Fernandes, moving the team to sixth in their group. Meanwhile, Al-Sadd secured a last-minute victory against Al-Ahli Dubai.

Jeddah | Updated: 24-12-2025 09:05 IST
Karim Benzema's second-half volley secured a vital 1-0 win for Al-Ittihad against Uzbekistan's Nasaf Qarshi on Tuesday. This victory places the Saudi Arabian club on the brink of the Asian Champions League Elite knockout stages.

In the 57th minute, Benzema capitalized on a well-placed cross from Portuguese winger Roger Fernandes to net the match's only goal, taking Al-Ittihad to sixth place in the Western group standings. A subsequent victory against Qatar's Al-Gharafa could see them advance to the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Roberto Mancini's leadership saw Al-Sadd's dramatic victory over Al-Ahli Dubai. After trailing 2-1 into stoppage time, Al-Sadd rallied to win 4-2, thanks to Rafa Mujica's hat trick, maintaining slim hopes of progression.

