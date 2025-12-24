Jofra Archer's Ashes Absence: Impact on England's Lineup
England's Jofra Archer is out of the remaining Ashes tests due to a left side strain. Despite previous fitness struggles, he had a strong return against India. Gus Atkinson replaces him, while Ben Duckett retains his spot amid controversy. Australia leads the series 3-0.
Jofra Archer, a pivotal bowler for England, will miss the last two Ashes tests due to a left side strain, confirmed a team official on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old Archer, renowned for overcoming numerous fitness challenges, had recently marked his return in stellar form against India. However, he now exits the series just as Australia maintains a dominating 3-0 lead.
Archer's departure sees newcomer Gus Atkinson stepping in, while Ben Duckett holds his position despite recent controversy. With the fourth test starting at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the final match scheduled for Sydney, England aims to regain footing.