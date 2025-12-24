Left Menu

Chinnaswamy Stadium Matches Halted Over Safety Concerns

Matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium face suspension as Karnataka Home Minister denies permissions, citing KSCA's non-compliance with safety recommendations from the Justice Cunha commission after a fatal stampede. The KSCA is urged to address these issues to resume hosting games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 13:49 IST
Chinnaswamy Stadium Matches Halted Over Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium have been denied permission due to safety and security compliance failures by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The decision follows findings from the Justice John Michael Cunha Commission established after a tragic stampede.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh confirmed the denial for the Vijay Hazare trophy match, scheduled for December 24, citing the KSCA's non-compliance with recommendations for ensuring public safety. This decision comes after 11 casualties occurred during a stampede at a previous event.

Venkatesh Prasad and the KSCA met with state officials to request match permissions, but the stadium's failure to align with commission guidelines influenced the government's cautious stance. Key recommendations include better crowd management and safety protocols. The KSCA has been advised to act on these for future game approvals.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025