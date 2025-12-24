Chinnaswamy Stadium Matches Halted Over Safety Concerns

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium have been denied permission due to safety and security compliance failures by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The decision follows findings from the Justice John Michael Cunha Commission established after a tragic stampede.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh confirmed the denial for the Vijay Hazare trophy match, scheduled for December 24, citing the KSCA's non-compliance with recommendations for ensuring public safety. This decision comes after 11 casualties occurred during a stampede at a previous event.

Venkatesh Prasad and the KSCA met with state officials to request match permissions, but the stadium's failure to align with commission guidelines influenced the government's cautious stance. Key recommendations include better crowd management and safety protocols. The KSCA has been advised to act on these for future game approvals.