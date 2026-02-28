Massive Voter Roll Overhaul Shakes Bengal's Political Landscape

In an electoral shake-up before the West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter list has seen a removal of 63.66 lakh names since the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative began last November. The cleanup reduced the voter base to 7.04 crore, a move that's stirred political dynamics statewide.

The Election Commission's latest rolls, revealed on Saturday, list 60.06 lakh voters under 'adjudication', pending judicial review. This reassessment could further change constituency-level equations. The SIR, initiated as a technical revision, swiftly transformed into a pivotal political event, marking the first major revision since 2002.

Controversial deletions, such as those impacting the Matua community, have sparked allegations of political bias. The Trinamool Congress accused the Election Commission of facilitating 'invisible rigging' to favor the BJP. Meanwhile, the BJP argues the exercise cleanses the voter list of ineligible names. With the unseen battle brewing over the adjudications, political parties brace for its significant impact on the impending polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)