Judicial Scrutiny Looms Over West Bengal's Doubtful Voter List
Over 60 lakh voters in West Bengal have been labeled as 'doubtful' and submitted for judicial scrutiny during a special voter list revision. Judicial officers from multiple states are involved in the hearings. The state's final voter count now stands over 7.04 crore, with assembly elections impending.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development during the special intensive revision of West Bengal's electoral rolls, more than 60 lakh voters have been flagged as 'doubtful' and are now set to undergo judicial scrutiny. This process, involving as many as 530 judicial officers from subordinate courts in West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha, ensures these names can only be added back through a supplementary voters' list.
This revision exercise culminated with the publication of the final electoral roll, where it was revealed the state's voter count now surpasses 7.04 crore. The move follows a directive from the Supreme Court mandating the involvement of judicial officers to adjudicate the status of these questionable entries.
As West Bengal braces for its upcoming assembly elections in April, the fate of these voters remains uncertain. The Election Commission has also declared the second phase of this special intensive revision in 12 states and three Union Territories, including West Bengal, as of October 27, 2025.
Bengal's voter count in post-SIR electoral rolls stands at 7.04 cr after deletions, additions: CEO Manoj Agarwal.