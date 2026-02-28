Escalating Tensions: UAE Intercepts Iranian Missiles, Reacts to Attack

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, UAE authorities confirmed the interception of several Iranian ballistic missiles. The country's air defense successfully thwarted the attack, which led to minor material damage but also resulted in the death of a civilian of Asian origin due to debris.

The UAE Ministry of Defense condemned the aggression, categorizing it as a direct assault on national sovereignty and international law. The Ministry reaffirmed the nation's right to retaliate and emphasized its preparedness to protect its territory and citizens from further threats.

Saudi Arabia joined in denouncing the attack, offering full support to the UAE and its regional allies. Meanwhile, Iran defended its actions as self-defense against what it describes as unprovoked aggression by the US and Israel, according to remarks from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.