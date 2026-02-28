Menaka Guruswamy: Championing Equality in Rajya Sabha

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy is determined to advance the principles of equality, fraternity, and non-discrimination as a prospective Member of Parliament with the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In an enthusiastic post on X, she expressed her honor for her nomination and thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her support.

Known for her defense of human rights, especially in the legal challenge leading to the decriminalization of homosexuality, Guruswamy's entry is expected to amplify TMC's constitutional discourse while representing West Bengal's interests.