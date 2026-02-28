OPEC+ Weighs Substantial Oil Output Increase Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
OPEC+ is considering a significant oil output increase of 411,000 barrels per day following U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran. This discussion occurs as members of the group, including Russia, prepare for the high demand expected in summer months and react to rising crude prices.
OPEC+ is currently deliberating a considerable increase in oil production, potentially boosting output by 411,000 barrels per day. The discussions follow recent military actions by the U.S. and Israel against Iran, which have contributed to heightened geopolitical tensions.
Originally, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, including Russia, were set to consider a modest rise of 137,000 barrels per day. This adjustment was to accommodate anticipated summer demand, as well as recent spikes in crude oil prices.
Unexpected military developments have led two inside sources, who requested anonymity, to state that the larger output increase is now on the table as OPEC+ meets to finalize its strategy.
ALSO READ
India Urges Restraint as US-Israel Strikes Escalate Middle East Tensions
Death toll from strike that hit school in southern Iran has risen to 85 people, an official says on Iranian state TV, reports AP.
Canadian PM Backs US Strikes on Iran to Avert Nuclear Threat
Global Tensions Surge as US-Israel Strike Against Iran Escalates
Fear and Flight: Iran Under Siege Amid U.S.-Israel Attacks