Pyari Xaxa's Hat-trick Powers Nita FA to Dominate in IWL

Pyari Xaxa's hat-trick led Nita FA to a decisive 6-1 victory over Sesa FA in the Indian Women's League. Contributions came from Amiratou N'Djambara and Bhumika Devi, while Sesa's sole response was from Diana Antwi. Nita FA now holds the provisional top spot in the league standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:51 IST
Powered by Pyari Xaxa's remarkable hat-trick, Nita Football Academy soared to their first triumph of the Indian Women's League 2025-26. Their emphatic 6-1 win over Sesa Football Academy took place at the National Centre of Excellence on Wednesday.

Xaxa struck early and sealed her hat-trick as her side clinched a significant victory on Christmas Eve. Support came from Togolese forward Amiratou N'Djambara, who netted twice, and midfielder Bhumika Devi, who scored one. Meanwhile, Sesa's Ghanaian forward, Diana Antwi, managed a consolation goal in stoppage time.

Nita FA surged to lead from the outset, dominating the game with their strategic play, and now sits provisionally atop the IWL standings, while Sesa continues to struggle.

