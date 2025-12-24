Chelsea Receives Boost with Key Player Returns

Chelsea will see a significant boost with the return of key players Liam Delap and Estevao for their upcoming Premier League encounter against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. The two players' reintegration is expected to fortify Chelsea's lineup, which stands fourth in the league.

Delap, who had suffered a shoulder injury during a December 6 draw with Bournemouth, was initially expected to be out for a longer period. Estevao, absent since the December 13 victory over Everton, also returns to enhance Chelsea's tactical options under head coach Enzo Maresca.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa continues their impressive streak, having recently secured a 2-1 win against Manchester United, positioning them three points behind league leader Arsenal. Chelsea currently trails third-place Villa by seven points, making this clash critical for both teams in the title race.

