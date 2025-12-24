Punjab's Grand Sporting Vision: A New Era for Youth Engagement

In a bold move to transform Punjab's sporting landscape, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed the completion of 3,100 new stadiums by June 2026. Valued at Rs 1,350 crore, these facilities seek to engage youth and deter them from drug abuse.

The ambitious plan, revealed in a review meeting, includes establishing ultra-modern gyms and distributing 17,000 sports kits. A comprehensive sports portal featuring player registry, event organization, and e-certificates is also in the works to bolster accessibility and engagement.

Chief Minister Mann emphasized the importance of the initiative, noting the upcoming Yuva Bhawan and promoting youth camps throughout the state's forest areas. These developments underscore Punjab's commitment to fostering a thriving sports culture.

