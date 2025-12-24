Left Menu

Punjab's Grand Sporting Vision: A New Era for Youth Engagement

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announces a significant overhaul of Punjab's sports infrastructure, planning 3,100 new stadiums and ultra-modern gyms across the state. This initiative, costing Rs 1,350 crore, aims to combat drug abuse by engaging the youth through sports, modern facilities, and comprehensive sports portals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:52 IST
Punjab's Grand Sporting Vision: A New Era for Youth Engagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to transform Punjab's sporting landscape, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed the completion of 3,100 new stadiums by June 2026. Valued at Rs 1,350 crore, these facilities seek to engage youth and deter them from drug abuse.

The ambitious plan, revealed in a review meeting, includes establishing ultra-modern gyms and distributing 17,000 sports kits. A comprehensive sports portal featuring player registry, event organization, and e-certificates is also in the works to bolster accessibility and engagement.

Chief Minister Mann emphasized the importance of the initiative, noting the upcoming Yuva Bhawan and promoting youth camps throughout the state's forest areas. These developments underscore Punjab's commitment to fostering a thriving sports culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025