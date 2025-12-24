Left Menu

City Football Group Exits Mumbai City FC Amid ISL Uncertainty

City Football Group has ended its association with Mumbai City FC amid uncertainty over the Indian Super League's future. The group initially acquired a majority stake in 2019. Mumbai City FC, a successful ISL team, may now return to the ownership of Ranbir Kapoor and Bimal Parekh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 23:29 IST
  • India

City Football Group, renowned for its global ownership of top football clubs such as Manchester City, has decided to terminate its association with Mumbai City FC. This unexpected move comes in light of prevailing uncertainties regarding the future of the Indian Super League, insiders indicate.

The City group had acquired a 65 percent stake in Mumbai City FC back in 2019. The team is among the most triumphant in ISL history, boasting four titles, including two League Winners Shields and two ISL Cups.

Sources confirmed to PTI that Mumbai City FC has reacquired the shares held by City Football Group. With this development, ownership of the club may revert to Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and businessman Bimal Parekh.

