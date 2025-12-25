Left Menu

High Court Reins In Club Voting Power in Equestrian Federation Governance

The Delhi High Court has ruled against clubs having voting rights in the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), reinforcing state associations' primacy. This ruling adheres to the Sports Code's structure, following a legal battle over EFI's governance irregularities, particularly related to voting rights and member participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 15:29 IST
High Court Reins In Club Voting Power in Equestrian Federation Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has delivered a significant judgment affecting the governance of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI). The court ruled that clubs, while they can be members, do not hold voting rights in EFI's electoral processes, emphasizing the dominance of state associations in compliance with the national Sports Code.

This decision arrived after appeals from a Chandigarh-based riding club were dismissed by Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar. The bench clarified that allowing clubs to vote would undermine the hierarchical structure outlined by the Sports Code, which restricts electoral influence to affiliated state and union territory associations.

This ruling highlights ongoing governance disputes within EFI, which has faced scrutiny over its electoral procedures and adherence to the Sports Code. While the Sports Ministry granted EFI temporary exemptions in 2021, the court found these lacked sufficient justification and contravened established governance principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025