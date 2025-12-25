High Court Reins In Club Voting Power in Equestrian Federation Governance

The Delhi High Court has delivered a significant judgment affecting the governance of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI). The court ruled that clubs, while they can be members, do not hold voting rights in EFI's electoral processes, emphasizing the dominance of state associations in compliance with the national Sports Code.

This decision arrived after appeals from a Chandigarh-based riding club were dismissed by Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar. The bench clarified that allowing clubs to vote would undermine the hierarchical structure outlined by the Sports Code, which restricts electoral influence to affiliated state and union territory associations.

This ruling highlights ongoing governance disputes within EFI, which has faced scrutiny over its electoral procedures and adherence to the Sports Code. While the Sports Ministry granted EFI temporary exemptions in 2021, the court found these lacked sufficient justification and contravened established governance principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)