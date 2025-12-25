Left Menu

Tension in Indian Tennis: Selection Drama Unfolds Ahead of Davis Cup

India's Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal clarifies the exclusion of doubles specialist N Sriram Balaji from the squad against the Netherlands, citing the need for specific court skills. Meanwhile, Aryan Shah withdraws, sparking controversy within the All India Tennis Association due to selection frustrations.

India's Davis Cup captain, Rohit Rajpal, emphasized that the exclusion of doubles specialist N Sriram Balaji from the squad against the Netherlands was based on strategic team combinations rather than his performance. Balaji, known for his prowess in high-pressure situations, remains an integral part of the national roster.

Rajpal outlined the need for a deuce-court expert in the team's doubles lineup, which led to the selection of Rithvik Bollipalli alongside Yuki Bhambri, who specializes in the ad court. Despite Balaji's absence from the upcoming match, his contributions and skill set keep him in future considerations.

Controversy further ensued as reserve player Aryan Shah withdrew from the tie, leading to displeasure from the All India Tennis Association. Shah's pullout follows the unexpected selection of lower-ranked players, stirring debate within the squad and the association's ranks.

