Morocco's Aguerd Fit for Africa Cup Clash Against Mali, Confirms Coach

Morocco's coach Walid Regragui assures that Nayef Aguerd is fit for the Africa Cup of Nations clash against Mali, while captain Romain Saiss and Achraf Hakimi face injuries. Rising talent Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal gains praise. A win against Mali could secure Morocco’s spot in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 18:39 IST
Morocco's head coach, Walid Regragui, has quelled concerns over reports suggesting that defender Nayef Aguerd is injured, asserting the player is prepared for their Africa Cup of Nations Group A match against Mali. "Who told you Aguerd is injured?" Regragui queried, affirming Aguerd's involvement in regular training sessions.

Despite Aguerd's readiness, Regragui noted that captain Romain Saiss is sidelined with a muscle injury from their opening game against Comoros. Meanwhile, African Player of the Year Achraf Hakimi is recuperating from an ankle issue sustained with Paris St Germain and might play a limited role. The coach lauded young defender Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal as a significant talent and urged cautious management of his development.

Ait Boudlal expressed confidence in adhering to strategies set by the coaching staff. Morocco, victorious over Comoros, aims to secure qualification with another win against Mali, set at Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, a challenge Regragui anticipates with respect.

