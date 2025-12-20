Achraf Hakimi: Morocco's Star Ready for Africa Cup of Nations Comeback
Achraf Hakimi, Morocco's African Footballer of the Year, has recovered from an ankle injury and is set to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite doubts over his participation following an injury with Paris St Germain, Hakimi expressed his readiness on the eve of Morocco's opening match against Comoros.
Achraf Hakimi, recently crowned as Morocco's African Footballer of the Year, has declared his readiness to participate in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations after recovering from an ankle injury that had cast doubts over his involvement.
The Morocco captain had suffered a ligament injury during a Champions League match playing for Paris St Germain, but on the eve of their home tournament's opener against Comoros, Hakimi expressed confidence in his recovery journey.
Coach Walid Regragui commended Hakimi's dedication during rehabilitation, describing him as a true role model, although decisions on whether Hakimi will start in Sunday's match remain pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
