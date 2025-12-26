India women win toss, opt to bowl in third T20I against Sri Lanka

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women won the toss and decided to field first in the third T20I of the five-match series against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. India's off-spin bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma marks her return for the Women in Blue as she was declared fit ahead of the match. She sat out the second T20I in Visakhapatnam after suffering from a mild fever.

India are leading the series Sri Lanka series 2-0, after registering wins in the first two matches. In the second T20I on Tuesday, India secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. Chasing a modest target of 129, Shafali Verma led the charge with a blistering unbeaten 69 off 34 balls, including 11 fours and a six. Smriti Mandhana provided brief support with 14 runs before being dismissed early, while Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 26 off 15 balls. India reached the target in just 11.5 overs, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur coming in after Rodrigues' dismissal and getting out after the winning run.

Earlier in the match, Sri Lanka posted 128/9 in 20 overs, with Chamari Athapaththu top-scoring with 31 off 24 balls and Harshitha Madavi adding 33 off 32. India's bowlers, led by Vaishnavi Sharma and Shree Charani, took two wickets each, along with Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, and Amanjot Kaur with crucial run-outs, kept Sri Lanka under control throughout the innings. Early breakthroughs, disciplined bowling, and sharp fielding helped India restrict Sri Lanka to a below-par total, setting up an easy chase. India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Imesha Dulani, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Malki Madara, Nimesha Madushani. (ANI)

