Sri Lanka Women Crumble Under India's Bowling Onslaught

Sri Lanka's women's cricket team struggled against India in the third T20I, scoring 112 for 7 in 20 overs. Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma shone with the ball, taking multiple wickets each. Despite valiant efforts from Hasini Perera and Imesha Dulani, Sri Lanka could not mount a significant challenge.

Updated: 26-12-2025 20:37 IST
Sri Lanka's women's cricket team found themselves in a tough spot during the third T20 International against India, collapsing under the pressure of the Indian bowlers to set a target of just 112 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs.

The spotlight shone brightly on India's Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma, who spearheaded the bowling attack with impressive figures. Singh claimed four crucial wickets for just 21 runs, while Sharma supported her admirably by snaring three wickets for 18 runs.

Despite opening batswoman Hasini Perera's steady 25-run effort and Imesha Dulani's promising innings contributing 27 runs, the rest of the Sri Lankan lineup faltered, struggling to build partnerships or provide a solid foundation necessary for a higher score.

