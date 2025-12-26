Left Menu

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: India's Youngest Cricket Sensation Receives Top Honor

Young Indian cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi receives the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from President Droupadi Murmu, celebrating his remarkable achievements at just 14 years. BCCI's Rajiv Shukla commends Suryavanshi's inspiring journey, which includes record-breaking feats in the Indian Premier League and international cricket.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi being conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. (Photo: X/@ShuklaRajiv). Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) vice-president, Rajiv Shukla, has extended heartfelt congratulations to India's budding cricket talent, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, following his receipt of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. Conferred by President Droupadi Murmu, this accolade acknowledges Suryavanshi's exceptional contributions at age-group levels and his performance for Rajasthan Royals in the 2025 IPL season.

On social media platform X, Shukla shared a photograph capturing the moment 14-year-old Suryavanshi received the prestigious award, praising the youngster's dedication and talent. He emphasized the honor as a seminal moment for young athletes nationwide, expressing his best wishes for Suryavanshi's future endeavors in cricket.

Suryavanshi has been trailblazing in the cricketing landscape, setting numerous records at a tender age. Highlights of his career so far include being the youngest player to hit a century in men's List A cricket, achieving a rapid ton in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and earning an IPL contract as a 13-year-old prodigy. His record-breaking feats extend to T20 cricket and the under-19 international platform, where he showcased exceptional skill and performance.

