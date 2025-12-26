Left Menu

Young Cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Records, Honored with National Award

Teen cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi is felicitated with the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' by President Murmu for his breakthrough performances. The 14-year-old garnered attention by setting record centuries in Indian cricket, including a record-breaking century during IPL 2025 for Rajasthan Royals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 23:56 IST
Ravneet Singh Bittu and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Photo: X/ @RavneetBittu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu met with upcoming Indian cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi following the latter's recognition with the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.' This accolade was presented by President Droupadi Murmu in honor of Suryavanshi's outstanding contribution to Indian age-group cricket and his performances for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2025.

In a post on X, Bittu expressed admiration for the 14-year-old cricketer from Samastipur, Bihar, who recently made waves by scoring a century, highlighting the inspirational journey of young talent. Suryavanshi set a new mark by becoming the youngest cricketer to score a century in men's List A cricket at the age of 14 years and 272 days during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, marking his debut non-T20I century.

In a remarkable career trajectory, Suryavanshi, who last year became the youngest recipient of an IPL contract with Rajasthan Royals, maintains a streak of record-setting performances. Notably, during the IPL 2025, he scored an unprecedented century against the Gujarat Titans. His cricketing feats extend to various formats, having achieved the fastest century in U19 ODI history and setting a new standard in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Latest News

