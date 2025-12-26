Mizoram's child singing prodigy Esther Hnamte gets Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Mizoram's child singing sensation Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte was on Friday conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in recognition of her achievements in music and cultural contribution.

The 9-year-old singing prodigy, well known as Esther Hnamte, received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu in a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Hnamte's parents expressed happiness and thanked God and those who helped and inspired their daughter in achieving the national recognition.

''Although we have a very humble beginning, God's kindness and help are marvellous. Not only us (parents) but there are many people who helped and contributed to Hnamte's successful story since she began her singing career at 3,'' Hnamte's mother R. Lalawmpuii told reporters.

''It is a historic as well as a surprising moment for us as there are many young talents who deserve the award more than our daughter,'' she added.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh congratulated Hnamte on receiving the prestigious award.

''It is a moment of immense pride for Mizoram and the nation. Wishing you a continued success and a bright future ahead,'' Singh said in a post on X.

He said the child prodigy truly embodies national pride and cultural harmony, making her a shining inspiration for Viksit Bharat.

''Her soulful renditions of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam', 'Vande Mataram', and several other patriotic songs have touched millions of hearts across the nation, inspiring deep feelings of patriotism and beautifully celebrating India's unity in diversity. At such a tender age, Esther Hnamte truly embodies national pride and cultural harmony, making her a shining inspiration for Viksit Bharat,'' Singh said.

Hnamte, who hails from south Mizoram's Lunglei town, began singing at the age of 3 years and performed primarily in churches and other functions.

She gained widespread recognition when her video of AR Rahman's rendition of ''Vande Mataram'', shared by former Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga and later by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, went viral in October 2020.

In August 2021, Hnamte released a music video ''Jana Gana Mana'', the national anthem, on YouTube featuring Assam Rifles, which sponsored the project. The video received 3 million views within a week and now raised to 56 million views.

In December last year, Hnamte performed a rendition of ''Vande Mataram'' at the inaugural function of Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024 in the presence of Modi, who previously praised the child prodigy for her mesmerising performance.

Hnamte gifted the PM a Northeast mascot doll, ''Poorvi'' on the occasion.

The youngest of three siblings, Hnamte has won awards, including special appreciation from former state governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, and ''Young Achievers Award,'' presented by Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited.

She has also been honoured the country's largest dairy firm 'Amul' as its Amul girl in 2021.

A documentary of her life, ''A Star is Born'' won the Best Documentary Award (Silver) at the Northeast Film Festival in 2023.

