Breaking Barriers: API Manjusha Shirsat Shines at Powerlifting Championship

Assistant Police Inspector Manjusha Shirsat of the Palghar District Police has added another feather to her cap by clinching the Bronze Medal at the West India Classic Powerlifting Championship 2025.

Initially taking up powerlifting to combat health issues caused by work stress, Shirsat, who is stationed with the Economic Offences Wing, quickly emerged as a formidable competitor.

She balances her law enforcement duties with rigorous training, and attributes her success to institutional support and family encouragement, paving the way for young women navigating dual careers in uniforms and sports.

