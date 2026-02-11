ICE Misconduct: A Growing Threat to Accountability in Law Enforcement

A review by The Associated Press has uncovered that over two dozen ICE employees and contractors have faced criminal charges since 2020. The alleged wrongdoings include serious offenses such as physical assault, sexual abuse, and corruption.

This troubling pattern has emerged amidst a rapid expansion of the agency, with ICE doubling its workforce to 22,000 employees in just one year. The agency's mission to deport millions has come under scrutiny as incidents of misconduct continue to surface, revealing potential oversight and vetting gaps.

Concerns have been raised regarding ICE's culture and operational practices, especially given the immense power its agents wield over vulnerable populations. Notably, severe cases involve seasoned employees, drawing significant media attention. ICE maintains that misconduct isn't widespread, asserting that they take allegations seriously and employ thorough vetting processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)