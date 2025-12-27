D Gukesh Shines at FIDE World Rapid Championships

D Gukesh, India's young chess maestro, entered the FIDE World Rapid Championships with modest expectations. Yet, displaying exceptional skill and resilience, he emerged as a frontrunner after two intense days of competition. Gukesh scored 6.5 points, placing him among the top contenders, whereas Russian Grandmaster Vladislav Artemiev leads with 7.5 points.

Despite a setback against Nodirbek Abdusattorov and a draw against Anish Giri, Gukesh recovered by winning matches against seasoned opponents. His performance puts him in a competitive position as the championship progresses, showcasing his remarkable chess prowess.

In the women's competition, Koneru Humpy leads with six points, followed closely by Harika Dronavalli and Divya Deshmukh at 5.5 points. As the tournament heads into its final rounds, these skilled players are poised to make decisive moves in their bid for the championship title.