Nigeria's Thrilling Victory: A Display of Attacking Prowess

Nigeria showcased impressive attacking skills in a 3-2 win over Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations, securing a place in the last 16. Despite a late comeback from Tunisia, goals from Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, and Ademola Lookman ensured Nigeria's second victory in Group C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fes | Updated: 28-12-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 03:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Nigeria put on an impressive display of attacking prowess in their thrilling 3-2 victory over Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations, securing their place in the last 16. The team demonstrated their dominance with goals from Victor Osimhen, who opened the scoring just before halftime, and captain Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman, who netted two more after the break.

Despite Tunisia's late surge with goals from defenders Montassar Talbi and Ali Abdi, Nigeria held on for the win. This victory marks Nigeria's second in Group C, guaranteeing their top spot in the standings even with one fixture remaining.

The match was a testament to Nigeria's attacking skill and determination, as they continue their pursuit for the Africa Cup of Nations title. The team's promising performance sends them confidently into the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

